Santa to help raise funds for Aberdeen charity

Santa Claus is coming to the north-east tomorrow to help raise money for charity.

Father Christmas and his elves will be welcoming children and families to his grotto at The Den and The Glen in Maryculter.

All proceeds from the event will go to CLAN Cancer Support, which is organising the grotto.

Ruth McIntosh, fundraising co-ordinator at CLAN, said: “Our Santa’s Grotto is a great way to get the Christmas season started.

“The grotto is really magical and is always popular with kids and parents alike.

“We have fantastic volunteers and elves who will be on hand to help Santa, making sure everyone visiting the grotto gets into the Christmas spirit.

“A visit to Santa’s Grotto at the popular children’s play area is the perfect Christmas experience and just the way to keep children young and old excited and busy in the long lead up to the big day.

“Christmas is a time for being together and creating a trip to the grotto is the perfect way to make happy memories.”

The grotto will be open from 10am to 5pm from Friday to Sunday until December 13, when it will be open every day from 10am to 5pm.