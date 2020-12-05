Santa SUP cancelled due to high water levels at River Dee

A fundraising paddleboarding session – involving 60 Santas – has been cancelled due to the weather.

Greyhope Bay organised the Santa SUP (Stand Up Paddle) to raise funds for the new wildlife visitor attraction at Torry Battery.

However, high water levels and strong currents have forced organisers – including Scot Surf, Aberdeen Boat Club and Aberdeen SUP – to postpone the event.

In a post online, Greyhope Bay said: “It is with a heavy heart that we’re making the call to cancel today’s paddle. The river level and speed are far too high today for safety, and all river activities have been cancelled as the river is expected to rise throughout the day (up to 2m still to arrive) with possible debris coming from inland.”

It is hoped it can be rescheduled for next Saturday.

🗣SANTA SUP CANCELLED TODAYIt is with a heavy heart that we're making the call to CANCEL today's paddle. The river level… Posted by Greyhope Bay on Saturday, December 5, 2020

About 60 people had signed up for The Santa SUP (Stand Up Paddle), run by Scot Surf, the Aberdeen Boat Club and Sup Aberdeen.

They were due to make their way from the Garthdee to Aberdeen Boat Club in waves of 20 to comply with Covid-19 guidelines.

The annual stand-up paddle-boarding event raises cash to help make Greyhope Bay a reality.

The project, which is due to open its first phase next year, is a scheme aimed at transforming Torry Battery into a world-class visitor donation for watching dolphins, porpoises, sea birds and other marine life.