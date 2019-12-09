Santa Paws: Dogs head to Aberdeen bar for photo opportunity with Santa

There was no paws for thought as dozens of north-east dogs jumped at the chance to meet Santa.

Six Degrees North in Aberdeen, was the venue for two days of canine capers over the weekend as owners took their precious pooches along to get a festive photograph alongside Father Christmas as part of the Evening Express Santa Paws competition.

The event was held in aid of Charlie House’s Big Build appeal, aimed at creating a purpose-built centre for children with disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

Owners explained what inspired them to take their pets along to the Littlejohn Street venue at the weekend.

Grace Longmuir brought her seven-year-old chocolate Labrador Ziva to be snapped with Santa and explained why the event appealed to her.

The 26-year-old, from Mannofield, said: “I was so excited. I love my dog and I wanted her to see Santa because she is my child. She does get really excited and the photograph went better than I expected.”

Bernice and Fraser Burr, from Craigiebuckler, were also keen to get their wire hair fox terrier Red along to meet Santa.

The 11-year-old’s owners said it was the cause that attracted them to the event.

Fraser said: “Charlie House is a tremendous charity and we are fanatical about dogs, so it is a win-win.

“He’s a typical terrier so he behaved while he got his picture taken because he knew there was a treat afterwards.

“This is a great idea because it gets people together and dog owners are very proud to show off their off pets.”

Micaela Church, from the Beach Boulevard, took along eight-month-old Samantha, a dachshund Labrador cross.

She said: “It is a good cause so we thought we would get involved and give it our support.

“We felt it was important to help Charlie House and Samantha has had a great time too.”

Six Degrees North supervisor Connar Hutchison said everything went smoothly.

He said: “It has gone really well and we’ve had a lot of happy people and dogs coming through the doors.

“This is a great idea and there is no doubt we are supporting one of the best charities around.

“The atmosphere has been amazing and there’s been a lot of fun had by everyone involved with the first ever Santa Paws competition.”

Donations of £5 per dog were taken and every penny will go to Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people in the north-east with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions.

Donna Deans, fundraising co-ordinator for Charlie House, said the first ever Santa Paws event has been a smash hit with canine lovers.

She said there was a lot of fun had by everyone involved, although it is for a serious cause.

Donna said: “It’s been really busy and we’ve had few hyper dogs. I didn’t think Christmas and dogs would be a niche market, but it is obviously a big thing.

“The dogs are quite excitable and the owners love their pets and getting their photos done.

“All the proceeds are coming back to Charlie House which is phenomenal and all going towards the Big Build which is us building our specialist support centre here in the north-east. The bigger picture is about Charlie House and raising these funds.”

As part of the event, Barking Mad Coffee & Cakes donated a dog hamper for a raffle.

All entries will be featured in a supplement in the newspaper on Thursday.

Voting will close at midday on December 19.

The winner will be announced before Christmas and will receive a Santa Paws trophy, a canvas print of their picture and a doggy hamper.