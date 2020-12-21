Santa Paws 2020: Meet the winner

With more than 200 entries, this year’s Santa Paws competition saw a wide variety of pets take part – from cats and dogs to the more unusual parrots and dwarf hamsters.

But there could only be one winner, decided by a public vote open to Evening Express subscribers.

Winner – Nala

Nala, along with sister Star, were both entered into this year’s competition. We spoke to owner Sarah-Louse Gibson, a hospital porter from Stockethill, to find out a bit more about this year’s Santa Paws winner.

Sarah-Louise, 27, said: “She was born last December and we got her and her sister in February.

“Nala’s crazy, she runs riot so we call her Wreck it Ralph.

“She’s very mischievous and loves to run up the curtains and play with balloons.

“She also likes to bully her sister a bit. They’re complete opposites though, Nala is just so friendly and will speak to anyone.

“They’ll both love the prize, we’ll be getting them lots of treats, and anything with feathers on, she loves feathers.

Runners-up

Luna

Domestic shorthair Luna is one of this year’s runners-up. We spoke to owner Rebecca, 24, to find out a little more about her and what she’ll be spending her £50 prize on.

Rebecca, a delivery driver from Danestone, said: “I didn’t think she would come close.

“We’ve had Luna since March this year, nine months, we got her when she was just not long turned one. We took in her from someone who couldn’t have her.

“She loves hers treats, she’s a sucker for treats, we’ll probably a new bed, she likes her beds.

“Luna’s sassy, very sassy a bit of a princess, she loves attention. Dramatic very dramatic, all in a good way. She loves to be outside, but she’s never far.”

Sparkle

Our second runner-up is Sparkle, the tortoiseshell cat.

Owner Annabel Shand, a 20-year-old student from Ellon, said: “We got her from a farm as a kitten and she was mental from the get-go. She used to climb the curtains and even the Christmas tree.

“We’ll be using the Pets at Home prize voucher to buy our cats new beds for their Christmas – as well as food and treats.”