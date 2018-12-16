Santa makes visit to north-east schools in sleigh designed by pupils

Youngsters at four north-east schools were paid a special visit by Santa and his helpers – who rode in on a unique sleigh designed by the children.

Derek Nicol, chief executive of civil engineering firm Nicol of Skene, and other employees of the company, alongside Friends of Anchor and their good friends from the North Pole, visited pupils at Westhill Primary, Crombie Primary, Skene Primary and Elrick Primary.

Santa’s sleigh for the day was The Anchorator, a giant hoover-like machine the children helped name and design.

Nicol of Skene delivered cheques for £500 for each school to be used to buy classroom supplies.

The donations from the firm were a gesture to thank the local schools for taking part in the design process of the vehicle.

The machine is specifically designed for work in town and cities. It can also dig holes without the need for mechanical diggers.

There were several pupils behind the design. Lexi Morrison from Crombie Primary came up with the name, the rainbow and hill design was by Beth Pirie from Skene Primary, while the thistle was drawn by Jesika Rupinska from Westhill Primary and the creativity was credited to Niamh Cavanagh from Elrick Primary.

Lynn Nicol, director at Nicol of Skene, said she was very proud of what the children had created and the impact it can have on local people’s lives

She added: “I’m sure we all know someone who has been touched by cancer, whether patient, relative or friend.

“When we invested in the new urban suction excavator we realised it could act as a mobile billboard to raise awareness of Friends of Anchor’s amazing work and also raise funds.”

The idea for The Anchorator was created to mark the partnership between Nicol and cancer care charity Friends of Anchor.

Every time The Anchorator is hired, Nicol makes a donation to Friends of Anchor on behalf of the customer.

The customer receives a certificate of thanks in recognition of their contribution to cancer care.