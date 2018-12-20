Santa drops Anchor to bring festive fun to Aberdeen hospital

Staff and patients at an Aberdeen hospital ward were given a Christmas surprise – as Santa Claus paid a visit.

The man himself took time out of his busy schedule to deliver some presents to the Anchor Unit, with help from Friends of Anchor staff.

For the past three years, cash has been raised by King’s Community Church to buy gifts for patients and staff at the unit.

In its 12th year, the visit is intended to boost patients before Christmas, said Friends of Anchor boss James Milne.

He said: “I hope the Santa visit brings some joy to the patients and hard-working staff at the Anchor Unit at this time of year.

“For those who can’t be at home with their loved ones for the festive season, these gifts are just a small token to say we’re especially thinking of them at this time of year and sending all our love at Christmas.”

Patient Rhona Inglis said: “Seeing Santa doing his rounds on the ward really brought a smile to my face – I feel quite spoiled. To know that Friends of Anchor does this every year is lovely.

“I’m well aware of the charity and have met all the wonderful ladies in the Wellbeing Team.”

The Kilted Chef also joined the Friends of Anchor team to bring some festive cheer to the wards.

Craig Wilson, owner of Eat of the Green, helped the fundraising team host a coffee and cake morning for the staff.