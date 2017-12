Santa has taken a break from preparing for Christmas and popped in past an aquarium to feed the fish.

In a Christmas tradition going back around 15 years, Santa donned diving equipment on top of his red and white suit at the weekend to muck in at Macduff Marine Aquarium.

Marie Dare, learning officer at the aquarium, said Santa jumped in to feed a host of fish including several types of sharks.

