A North-east community turned out in force for a Santa Run today.

The Inverurie Santa Run saw participants young and old dressed in Christmas attire running through the town.

Organised by Inverurie Events, it is the first ever Santa Run to take place with cash raised going towards new Christmas lights.

Two runs took place, an adult Santa 5k Run and an Elf 2k.

Children as young as five were allowed to take part in the Elf run starting at the town hall.