Santa Claus set to open free ice rink launching town’s festive weekend

A North-east town’s Christmas celebrations were being launched today with the arrival of Santa.

Work has been ongoing since the start of the year to transform Fraserburgh’s town centre into a winter wonderland in time for the holidays.

The Festive Frozen Fraserburgh group has been working alongside the town’s Super Saturday team to deliver the event.

And today they were unveiling the marquee attraction for the port – a free outdoor ice rink.

Super Saturdays co-ordinator Leona Findlay said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received to pull off this project.

“Local people and businesses have been extremely generous and we are very grateful for all the donations and support.

“It is going to be a fantastic festive weekend and everyone is really looking forward to being part of it.”

As well as the ice rink, Santa will tour the town with help from the port’s lifeboat crew.

The event was set to kick off at 4pm today, when Santa was opening the ice rink.