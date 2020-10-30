Video: Santa Claus arrives in Aberdeen ahead of festive charity workshop

Santa Claus is coming to town – and has arrived in Aberdeen ahead of the launch of his workshop next month.

Staff at Aberdeen Airport were treated to a surprise as Santa Claus himself appeared through international arrivals.

He will be taking up a residency in the Bon Accord Centre from Saturday, November 14 until Christmas Eve, where he will return to the North Pole to get sorted for Christmas Day.

Roger Hunt, interim managing director at Aberdeen International Airport said, “We are very well versed in receiving VIPs at Aberdeen International Airport and they don’t get any more VIP than Santa.

“We are delighted we could help Santa arrive safely and securely at Aberdeen International Airport.

“We know how busy he can be in the run up to Christmas and we’ve made sure all his luggage was accounted for.”

Families in the north-east are encouraged to come along to the workshop, which is being run to benefit Aberdeen-based charity Charlie House.

The charity supports babies, children and young people living with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families across the north-east.

Santa’s workshop will be located on the upper level of the Bon Accord Centre, next to Charlie House’s ReCHarge Café.

It will cost £4.95 per child, and also includes a gift from Santa.

The workshop will also offer virtual visits and relaxed sessions.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We are delighted to see Santa arriving in the Granite City. He certainly has a busy few weeks ahead and we are very grateful that he is giving his time to make special memories for families in the north-east and to support Charlie House.

“We understand that he was very well looked after at Aberdeen International Airport and that the baggage handling team took extra special care of his special ‘luggage’.

“We know that he arrived with several bags so we can only imagine that there may be some special gifts making their way to Bon Accord Aberdeen.

“Our team of fantastic elf volunteers have now completed their North Pole training and are ready and waiting to assist Santa at his city centre workshop. Families will also have the chance to take home special photographic mementos of their time with Santa and our festive merchandise will also be available to purchase.”

Craig Stevenson, centre manager of Bon Accord Aberdeen, added: “We are pleased to welcome Santa Claus to Aberdeen. The elves have been working hard to prepare his magical Workshop and he will be ready to meet families on our upper mall from Saturday 14 November. All profits from the Workshop will go to Charlie House, a fantastic local cause.

“Santa has been fully briefed on government guidelines and we will have a range of measures in place including online bookings only, social distancing and hand sanitising to ensure that this is a safe and fun experience. Most of all, we can’t wait to bring some festive magic to Aberdeen.”

Anyone interested in booking a slot for Santa’s Workshop is asked to do so online at https://www.bonaccordaberdeen.com/event/santa