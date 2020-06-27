Sanitisers and social distancing as north-east businesses prepare to reopen

As the country prepares to cautiously exit lockdown and face its new normality, businesses across the north-east are doing their bit to keep the Covid-19 curve flat.

Proprieters of businesses large and small have been altering their stores to enable physical distancing, as well as providing face coverings, gloves and hand sanitiser to help their customers to stay safe.

Cat Walkers, a family-owned clothes shop located on Bridge Street in Ellon, has installed a screen at their payment counter, is making masks and hand sanitizers available to customers and will steam all clothes after they’ve tried them on.

They have even created appointment days, where customers can book the shop for themselves for a period of time.

Proprietor Andrew Walker said: “We are so looking forward to opening again, we are following the guidelines set out by the government, and still offering our much valued customers an enjoyable experience.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support and kind wishes over the lockdown, it has kept us motivated and encouraged.”

Strachan’s, a family-owned newsagent, food retailer and toy shop on West High Street Inverurie, have continued to operate their newspaper delivery service behind closed doors.

With assistance from Inverurie BID and a risk assessment they have moved around the front area of their shop to create a one way system.

Shona Singer of Strachan’s said: “This has definitely been one of the more challenging periods during the life of our business but hopefully we can continue safely and successfully as we come out of this phase.”

I&K Motors in Inverurie have re-organised their lot to allow customers to view cars while maintaining physical distancing.

Cars will be sanitized both before and after test drives, which customers can take alone. Staff and customers will have temperatures taken and both face coverings and hand sanitizers will be available.

Bill Duncan, Director at I&K said: “We are looking forward to reopening and meeting our customers again, both existing and new.

“We fully understand that many people will be apprehensive and we have implemented many steps which will ensure their safety during their visit.”

A number of changes are being made to the layouts of towns in the north-east, with Inverurie and Ellon among the places that now have one-way systems and restricted parking to give pedestrians more space as the streets get busier.

Traffic management measures are also being put in place by Sustrans in Banchory, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Stonehaven.

Gillian Martin, MSP for Aberdeenshire East added: “Lockdown has been an extremely trying time for our retailers, especially those family owned local ones. They are vital to our local economy and communities and many have behaved impeccably responsibly in preparing to reopen.”

“Our local retailers rely on a relationship with the community. Outlets, such as I&K Motors, have taken that seriously by working to protect their staff and customers alike. Efforts like these will be a big part of keeping us out of lockdown, and edging us closer to normality.”

Meanwhile, in Aberdeen itself, department stores like Marks & Spencer, which have been open for certain items, are preparing to return to their full range.

M&S store manager Neil Hansell said: “We are really excited about the opportunity to offer the customers in Aberdeen our full clothing and home range from Monday.

“We have a large safe environment with all the appropriate social distancing measures in place for our customers and colleagues so that everyone can shop with us in confidence. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the city.”

Adrian Watson, CEO of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “The businesses involved have been working hard to get their stores ready for opening, and with Aberdeen City Council and many other partners, we have supported them in creating the space to allow the north-east public to return, with confidence, to the heart of our great city.

“Hot on the heels of Monday’s opening will be the expected return of our outdoor hospitality on 6 July and our shopping centres on 13 July.

“In the interim, we will continue to work together to make our city centre as accessible and inviting as possible and we do hope customers, old and new, will come in and support our local businesses at a time when it is most needed.”