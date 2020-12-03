A north-east charity is to hold a luxury online auction.

Several of Scotland’s leading luxury brands will unite for the first time from December 7 to December 11 in aid of The Sandpiper Trust’s online auction.

Bidding will begin on December 7 at 9am and will run right through until December 11.

The auction a design your own tweed or tartan experience, fishing excursions on the River Teith, Upper Dryburgh, Lower Dryburgh and the River Spey, a Perthshire treehouse stay for up to four guests, a woodturning course at Chippendale School of Furniture, golf experiences, signed books by legendary author, Alexander McCall Smith and much more.

Set up in memory of Sandy Dickson by his parents, family and friends, The Sandpiper Trust works to save lives across Scotland by improving rapid response medical care in rural areas.

In conjunction with the Scottish Ambulance Service and BASICS Scotland, the charity provides specially trained medical professionals with life-saving medical equipment in what is known as ‘Sandpiper Bags’.

Charity manager, Lorna Duff, said: “As with so many other charities, Sandpiper has lost the majority of our fundraising events in 2020.

“We are incredibly lucky to have fantastic supporters and it has been amazing to get so much engagement from our original Sandpiper 2020 sponsors and auction donors.

“Adversity reveals both the best and worst of people, and the resilience and generosity of every donor provides inspiration as we look forward to better times.”

For further information on The Sandpiper Trust, go to www.sandpipertrust.org

To see the items up for auction, go to https://bit.ly/3ogPeoF