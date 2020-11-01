Show Links
Sandbags to be given out in Aberdeen community

by David Proctor
01/11/2020, 6:13 pm
Footdee.
Sandbags are being made available to people living in a historic Aberdeen community.

Council chiefs have said that there is a possibility of some wave spray over-topping and affecting some residential properties in the Footdee area tonight.

A limited number of sandbags are available for householders affected or likely to be affected.  The sandbags are located at 6 North Square.

Any householder that requires immediate assistance can telephone Aberdeen City Council’s out-of-hours emergency number on 03000 200 292.