Sandbags to be given out in Aberdeen community

Sandbags are being made available to people living in a historic Aberdeen community.

Council chiefs have said that there is a possibility of some wave spray over-topping and affecting some residential properties in the Footdee area tonight.

A limited number of sandbags are available for householders affected or likely to be affected. The sandbags are located at 6 North Square.

Any householder that requires immediate assistance can telephone Aberdeen City Council’s out-of-hours emergency number on 03000 200 292.