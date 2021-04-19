Sand artist in tribute to Duke of Edinburgh at Aberdeen beach

An artist created a unique tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh by embracing the sands of Aberdeen beach.

Dougie Bogie raked his very own version of HMS Magpie which Prince Philip served on as a young naval officer.

He was joined by a group of veterans who held flags as part of the seaside tribute to the Queen’s husband of 73 years.

Dougie’s tribute included the ship’s guns, waves, steam from its engine and the message ‘RIP HRH D of E’ adorned the side of the sandy battle boat.

© SYSTEM

‘Perfect send-off for the Duke from Aberdeen’

Organiser Jack Dunlop, who served in the RAF, said: “It went wonderfully.

“We had all the different people from the forces. It was splendid and quite moving.

“It was a nice day and we got a lot of good comments and there was a lot of camaraderie between all the veterans.

“I would like to thank everyone who came and we are sure this was the perfect send-off for the Duke of Edinburgh from Aberdeen.”

Dougie, 59, who works alongside veterans in his role as a care worker, said Jack Dunlop came up with the idea for the artwork.

He uses a broom handle and rake to carve the designs in the sand while the tide is out and last year he made a poppy to mark VE Day.

© DCT Media

Dougie said: “It is not really the kind of sand art I do but I did it for the veterans.“I use an ordinary garden rake and rake the design out. I just like doing anything that helps the veterans.

“Jack came up with the idea and I just did it in the sand.”

Andy Christie also captured stunning drone footage of the sand art tribute coming together.