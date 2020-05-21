Sand art design for clap for carers created on Aberdeen beach

An Aberdeen man has created a stunning sand art design in tribute to the NHS and carers.

Dougie Bogie, of Torry, has been drawing huge and elaborate art pieces at Aberdeen Beach for years, and this evening made his latest design to coincide with the 8pm weekly applause for NHS staff, carers and other key workers.

Dougie, who works for Sacro – a community justice charity which supports ex-armed forces personnel and those suffering from isolation, as well as people with mental health problems, said his team leader Graeme Piper had asked him to create the piece.

He said: “He asked me if I could do it to thank our staff and colleagues and the NHS.

“Our work is really important because we work with a lot of people with mental health problems and behavioural problems.

“For somebody with mental health problems, it’s quite a stressful time for them.”

Dougie, 58, uses a garden rake and broom to painstakingly plan out and then draw the enormous designs.