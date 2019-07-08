Sanction on north-east doctor who failed to send patient samples for testing

A doctor who failed to send patient samples for testing has had sanctions imposed on him for a further 12 months.

Dr Harry Dye worked as a GP at Finlayson Street Surgery in Fraserburgh between April 2013 and March 2016 and the incidents took place in the last six months, before he moved to Australia.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service held a hearing in December 2017 and said that, as Dr Dye was packing up his office ahead of his move, he found 14 samples that had not been processed, including one for possible tumours.

He then placed the samples in a cardboard box without telling a colleague or the lab they needed analysing.

At the time, tribunal chairman Paul Moulder said: “Your actions put patients at risk, particularly as you had no way of knowing what the results of the biopsies would indicate.”

The panel reconvened on June 24 and a new report shows it decided to impose conditions for another 12 months, including ensuring Dr Dye notifies the General Medical Council when he returns to the UK.

The report said: “The tribunal bore in mind Dr Dye’s actions were repeated 13 times over a period of six months and that once he discovered his mistake he did not react appropriately.”

Explaining why Dr Dye was not struck off, the report said: “Dr Dye has shown he has some fledgling insight into his failings. He offered an apology for his misconduct, he has not tried to deny wrongdoing or make excuses and had practised for more than 30 years without any complaints against him.”

Dr Dye was unavailable for comment.