Sam, 17, to open clothes store in Aberdeen shopping centre

An Aberdeen teenager who started selling clothes online from his bedroom is set to open up his first shop.

Sam Rattray, 17, began buying and selling second-hand clothing three years ago to make some extra money while he was at school.

The Kingswells youngster, who has just left Bucksburn Academy, soon began travelling to trade shows across Scotland, and set up an online store named Overhype.

Now he has gone a step further, with his first shop due to open in the Galleria shopping complex on Saturday August 3.

Sam said: “I just started off buying and selling clothes from my personal collection to make a bit of money when I was at school.

“I started to make a bit more than I expected from it and it turned into something a bit bigger. I then went to trade shows around Scotland every few months until I was 16.

“I realised I could start a business of my own and I began with pop-up shops in Aberdeen and Glasgow as well as running Overhype online. Now I’ve left school I think it’s time to make something more out of this.”

Sam will be helped by former customer Liam Duncan, 21, who invested in the venture and has now taken on the role of manager.

The shop will sell vintage items including high-end streetwear from a number of brands including Stone Island, Supreme and Guess Jeans.

It will also specialise in exclusive trainers – and Sam is in the process of launching his own clothing range.

He wants to expand even further by opening more shops around Scotland and further afield.

He added: “It’s been quite hard at times to grow a platform. Getting traffic to your site can be really difficult – particularly when you’re just starting out.

“It took a lot of hard work and determination, but it’s paid off.

“There have been a few challenges but there always will be, and it’s about looking at the long term. But I’m really proud of everything so far.

“This isn’t the end goal. I want to go further and I’m determined to succeed. I want to have shops across the UK. In the next five years my plan is to open up in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“I’m coming up with a strategy which I know will be achievable and sustainable. I want Overhype to be as big as it can be because I believe there’s a market out there for something like this.

“It will take a lot of hard work but it’s come so far and I’m determined to achieve my goals.”