Salvage Hunters on the lookout for north-east antiques

Salvage Hunters – the most-watched Discovery Network show – is on the hunt for locations to feature in a special Scotland episode.

Can you help decorative antiques expert Drew Pritchard find unusual objects with an interesting history in the north-east? The producers of the antiques and reclamation show are currently on the lookout for fantastic Scottish locations.

The show follows Drew as he travels around various locations in the UK and abroad on his quest to discover and buy eye-catching antiques.

The salvage hunter visits prop stores, fairgrounds, private collectors, beautiful country houses, railways as well as old mills, buying everything from props, antique furniture and lighting to old signs and 6ft, 1980s disco balls.

Salvage Hunters travel all over the UK looking for decorative antiques

Now in its 16th series and airing to more than a million people in the UK and millions more worldwide, this is a unique opportunity to promote your house or a local business to a broad audience and celebrate the history and heritage of Scotland.

The last Salvage Hunters episode aired in March and saw the modern-day treasure hunter Drew travel with his long-time friend “Tee” (​John Tee) to a railway museum in Somerset. The duo uncovered two rare signs from the 1920s and found shoe lasts made for music legend Paul McCartney.

Nominate your house or local business

If you think you fit the bill or know somewhere that might, then you can get in touch with the Salvage Hunters team on salvagehunters@curvemedia.com. Alternatively, you can call 020 3179 0092 to arrange for the show’s team to come and take a look at your decorative antiques.

Please note that filming and transmission dates are still to be confirmed due to the ongoing pandemic.