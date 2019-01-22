Aberdeen salon gets behind Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal

An Aberdeen salon is showing it’s a cut above by supporting a north-east charity’s fundraising campaign.

For one whole day, Aberdeen’s branch of Toni & Guy will donate all its proceeds to Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal.

All the money raised from haircuts, as well as other services like full body massages, back, neck and shoulder massages, facials and gel manicures, will go straight to the children’s charity.

The Union Street hairdresser is also promising face paint and glitter tattoos for children, as well as refreshments and nibbles, at the family fun day.

Charlie House supports children and babies with complex disabilities or life-limiting conditions.

Rhona Miller, fundraising team manager for Charlie House, said: “We are very thankful to the Toni & Guy team for giving up their free time to hold a charity day to raise funds for Charlie House.

“People can book in with the amazing hair team as well as the in-house beauty and nail team.

“During February, the salon will also have a fabulous hamper on display which they will be raffling off, with the winner announced at the event.

“We would encourage people to attend what is going be a fun family day, with nibbles, fizz, juice and lots of music and laughter.

“All proceeds raised will be donated to the Big Build appeal.”

Charlie House submitted plans in autumn last year to build a specialist support centre set in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

The charity aims to create the first purpose-built specialist support centre in the north-east, which would provide respite facilities for children and their families.

Currently, those seeking these kind of facilities have to travel more than 100 miles to Kinross, which is the closest centre.

A total of £8 million is needed for the building and maintenance of the Charlie House, which the charity is currently fundraising towards.

The Toni & Guy event will be held on Sunday February 17 from 10am until 5pm at Toni & Guy’s salon at 373 Union Street.

Throughout the month the salon will dispay a hamper full of products and services, which will be raffled off for the charity.

Tickets can be bought in store, with the winner announced at the fundraising event.

Max Tate, franchise owner of Toni & Guy, said: “It’s a charity that is close to our hearts.

“We are a massive supporter of the charity, and we’ve always wanted to help with events.

“It’s something we’ve wanted to get off the ground for a while.

“All the proceeds will go to Charlie House.”