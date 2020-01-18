North-east sailing enthusiasts making waves for national gongs

Two sailors based in Aberdeen have been shortlisted for a national award for their contribution to the sport.

The RYA Scotland gongs are an annual celebration of the people who make a difference across the recreational and competitive boating community across the nation.

Kian Sterritt from Aberdeenshire has been nominated for Instructor of the Year.

He has dedicated his life to teaching young people how to sail and works with schools to get as many pupils out on the water as possible.

Aberdeen-based Robyn Phillips has been shortlisted for the Elizabeth MacKay award which celebrates inclusivity in the sport.

She has played a pivotal role in the Launching Lassies initiative at Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust which is a sociable group for adults keen to get afloat while kids are in school.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Saturday January 25.

James Allan, RYA Scotland CEO said: “The eighth RYA Scotland Annual Awards is an opportunity for RYA Scotland to celebrate the people, who through their dedication and devotion make our activities successful.

“The people who bring new participants into our community and our sport and those who make the future possible for others.”