Safety warning after sandbank causes strong rip current at Aberdeen beach

Aberdeen beach-goers have been warned to be aware of a strong rip current that has formed in a section of water there.

A large sandbank has built up under the water at the Fittie end of the beach between the Highlander Cafe Bus and Burger King/The Range.

This has caused water to flow at a higher speed through some of the deeper areas surrounding those two landmarks.

A strong rip current has been reported beyond the end of the groynes in the areas between the Highlander Cafe and Scot Surf School trailer.

Anyone heading into the water in that area of Aberdeen beach has been urged to exercise caution and avoid getting swept away out to the sea.

The RNLI has published a video that gives you tips on what to do if you do get caught in a rip current.

Rip currents are sections of fast-moving water that can be difficult to spot when you are in the water.

The tips include:

wading back if you can instead of swimming

If in deep water, swim parallel to the beach until you are free of the rip current, then use the waves to get you back to shore

If you surfing or paddleboarding and get into difficulty, keep hold of your board

Adopt the float position, raise one hand and shout for help

If you see someone in trouble, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

A statement from Aberdeen RNLI added: “Stay safe if you are out surfing, paddleboarding or swimming and be mindful of tides, weather forecast and visible conditions.”

Aberdeen weather

The weather in Aberdeen is expected to stay cloudy for most of the day, although there is no rain forecast.

The temperature will struggle to reach double figures, but many people are expected to visit the beach anyway.