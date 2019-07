Teams from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) have visited north-east fire crews to deliver safety talks.

SSEN dropped by Huntly to give a presentation to the firefighters about the different types of equipment crews might encounter and the need to call the 105 emergency line to isolate power supplies and make the area safe.

They were also told to stay five metres away from potentially live electricity while out on a job.

