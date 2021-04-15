Safety scheme leads to award for Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeen City Council has been recognised for its involvement in a gender equality safety at work scheme.

The bronze award in the Equally Safe at Work employer accreditation programme was presented to the Staff Governance Committee earlier this week.

Also received were the expected positive workplace outcomes because of their participation.

The Bronze Award accreditation is valid until 9 March 2023.

It provides the council with a framework to better understand and tackle the causes of workplace gender inequality.

The council’s involvement aims to improve policies in relation to gender equality and gender-based violence.

Predicted benefits of participating include increased employee morale and retention rates.

Furthermore, it will contribute towards its work in meeting the Public Sector Equality Duty.

This tasks public authorities to consider how their policies affect people who are protected under the Equality Act.

The programme was developed and run by Close the Gap, which works in Scotland to address women’s labour market inequality.

It was piloted in seven councils.

Committee convener, councillor Yvonne Allan, said: “We are committed to ensuring gender equality in all Council workplaces and preventing gender-based violence.

Our participation in this programme has helped us in achieving this by giving us the opportunity to demonstrate leadership both in the workplace and the wider community in addressing these issues.”

“Importantly, Aberdeen City Council now has a framework to guide our future work on gender equality as well as a better understanding of the root causes and consequences of workplace gender inequality and its relation to gender-based violence.”