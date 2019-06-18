Safety review urged for Aberdeen bypass junctions

Politicians have called for a safety review to be carried out on the new AWPR amid concerns over busy junctions.

Lib Dem MSP Mike Rumbles and candidate for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine John Waddell have written to the Scottish Government expressing concerns over traffic queuing along sections of the bypass as well as signs along the route.

They state that motorists had been complaining about “poor signage” leading to confusion for people travelling on the dual carriageway.

In May, commuters contacted Transport Scotland about speeding and tailbacks at the A90/A944 junction, saying it was an “accident waiting to happen”.

They also said that the slip road at Kingsford was not big enough to deal with the volume of traffic using the exit during rush hours on weekdays.

Transport Scotland previously said it was aware of the traffic problems.

The politicians have now called on Transport Secretary Michael Matheson to launch a full review of safety on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

Mr Waddell said: “The road has been rightly welcomed by most quarters but that does not mean that there are no more improvements left to be made.

“Aberdeenshire has some of the most dangerous roads in the country, new roads should be an opportunity to improve on road safety, not make it worse.

“We are not seeing enough action to fix the concerns that have been highlighted.

“Especially at busy junctions where drivers travelling at high speed could find themselves rushing toward hundreds of vehicles at a standstill.”

The letter states that the AWPR has delivered a significant improvement to transport infrastructure in the north-east, and has been welcomed in the area.

“However, the pair said it is important the road meets the highest safety standards.

Mr Rumbles said: “Transport Scotland has a responsibility to maintain safety on the road and there must be more joined-up thinking between the Scottish Government and local councils to alleviate congestion at junctions and major distributor roads.

“There is no good to come of the Scottish Government washing their hands of the project now.”

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “The safety of road users is of the utmost importance to Transport Scotland.

“The AWPR opened to traffic after robust independent road safety audits had been completed satisfactorily and a further road safety audit will be undertaken with any recommendations implemented where appropriate.

“We encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance as it can take some time for drivers to become accustomed to new road layouts.

“The signage leading to the AWPR is in line with relevant guidance and has been agreed with stakeholders including the local authorities following an extensive consultation.”