Safety plea after ‘terrifying’ crash statistics on A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road

There have been 567 crashes, including 27 fatal collisions, on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road in the past 15 years.

New police statistics for the notorious route dating back to 2006 also show a total of 146 serious crashes, 384 slight crashes, and 10 incidents with no injuries recorded.

The figures are from the start of 2006 to July 31 this year.

The “terrifying” statistics have prompted north-east Tories to call on the Scottish Government to not “turn a blind eye”, and carry out safety upgrades “sooner rather than later”.

Concerns over deal with Scottish Greens

The Scottish Conservatives raised concerns that with the SNP’s recent deal with the Scottish Greens, upgrades for the A90 could be in “jeopardy”, following similar fears for the future of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness dualling project.

Last month, Green MSP Maggie Chapman said she was confident a climate impact assessment would find that it “actually isn’t viable to dual the whole way” on the A96, but added that “doesn’t mean we can’t perhaps tackle specific issues of safety or of congestion”.

David Duguid, the Conservative MP For Banff and Buchan, acknowledged that improvements have already been made along the A90 north of Aberdeen, but said more needs to be done on the “death trap” road, particularly at the infamous Toll of Birness junction.

He said: “To have 567 crashes on the road since 2006 shows how fundamental it is to upgrade areas like the Toll of Birness.

“While the bypass has improved safety between Aberdeen and Ellon, the remaining route to and from Peterhead and Fraserburgh has been left to rot and is a complete death trap.

“We have had a terrifying number of collisions on the road, many of which have tragically resulted in lives being lost.

“The SNP must not turn a blind eye to this which is why I want them to give concrete assurances that an upgrade is still on the cards and not in jeopardy by having the Greens in government.”

‘Lives have been lost’

Aberdeenshire councillor and fellow Conservative Gillian Owen added: “These figures are atrocious and show why upgrades on the A90 must be made sooner rather than later.

“For too long commuters have had to contend with daily accidents and near misses on the road.

“Lives have been lost yet the SNP seem to be totally oblivious to the safety concerns at the likes of the Toll of Birness.”

What does Transport Scotland say about the potential for safety improvements?

A spokeswoman for Transport Scotland said safety improvements north of Aberdeen on the A90 are “being considered”.

Road safety is of “paramount importance to the Scottish Government”, she said, and explained that Transport Scotland does an annual assessment of the “safety performance of the entire trunk road network”, including the A90.

As a result of these assessments, she also highlighted that in recent years certain safety measures have already been installed at the Toll of Birness, including vehicle-activated warning signs, landscaping works for visibility, and surface treatment for improved grip in wet conditions.

The spokeswoman said: “Safety improvements to the north of Aberdeen on the A90 are also being considered as part of the second Strategic Transport Projects Review.

“We are currently undertaking the second Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2) to inform the Scottish Government’s transport investment programme in Scotland over the next 20 years.

“This includes consideration of options to improve road safety on the A90 north of Aberdeen, including at the Toll of Birness.

“The intention is to conclude STPR2 this winter, with publication of recommendations for investment and an appropriate statutory consultation period.”