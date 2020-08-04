Safety of staff and customers behind Aberdeen pub’s decision to shut for 14 days

Another Aberdeen bar has today confirmed it will close for two weeks.

The Wig joins Siberia and Drummonds in announcing they will close following a new outbreak of Covid-19 in the city.

The Square in Kintore has also confirmed it will be closing to allow staff to be tested.

In a statement on social media bosses said the safety of staff and customers comes ahead of everything else, adding they feel “this is the safest thing to do at present.

COVID-19 update.Sorry folks. Staff and customer safety is always #1 x Posted by The Wig Aberdeen on Tuesday, 4 August 2020

The statement said: “With the recent cluster of Covid-19 cases in Aberdeen, we’ve decided to close for the next 14 days (at least).

“We’ve put in stringent hygiene and cleaning measures and have had no contact from Contact tracing. We’ve had positive feedback from customers in regards to our set up and how safe they feel in the venue

“I will always put the safety of my staff and customers ahead of anything else and feel this is the safest thing to do at present.