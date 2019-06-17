Safety lights installed at north-east school

A councillor has welcomed the installation of safety lights at a north-east school.

Ellon and district councillor Gillian Owen spoke of her delight the flashing lights on Riverside Drive will help children at Meiklemill School.

A traffic survey will be carried out on the road by Aberdeenshire Council to see if a full crossing is required.

Councillor Owen said: “I welcome the recent addition of safety flashing lights on Riverside Road to warn motorists that children will be crossing the road to get to and from Meiklemill School.

“I have received representations over many months that this was a necessary measure to help improve safety.

“I urge all drivers to be cautious, particularly when the lights are flashing as this indicates the key times when children are crossing. Residents are still asking for a crossing to be installed and I have received an update on this from the council.

“They assure me that they will be undertaking a new traffic speed survey, which is the first step in the full crossing assessment criteria and then this would be concluded by a pedestrian count which coincides with the school starting time.”