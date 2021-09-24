Safety improvements confirmed at Moray roundabout plagued by ‘near misses’

Confusion at Fochabers East roundabout has been the cause of bumps and near misses for years.

The roundabout, which is on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen trunk route, has been a source of regular complaints for road users.

Following campaigns by local representatives, Transport Scotland has confirmed that they will be improving safety at the roundabout.

One of the main issues is that unclear lines on the road make it difficult for drivers travelling from Buckie to Fochabers to know which lane they should be in.

To tackle this, Transport Scotland have said that they have come up with a new design for the roundabout.

New lining works will take place in the coming weeks.

Transport Scotland has been liaising with Moray Council to improve the safety of the roundabout, and confirmed that they have come to the decision together.

Moray MP Douglas Ross welcomed the update, having campaigned for improved safety at the roundabout for some time.

He said: “Too often, drivers approaching the roundabout from Buckie have not known which lane to be in when heading to Fochabers, resulting in bumps and many near misses.

“Transport Scotland have said that the new design for the roundabout markings are now complete and the lining works will be carried out shortly and I know this will be welcomed by many people who have been calling for something to be done for so long.”

Local councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde, Marc Macrae, hopes that the new markings will help prevent further road traffic incidents at the roundabout.

He said: “I welcome that Transport Scotland continued to liaise with Moray Council over this roundabout, and in particular the connections from the A98 and have now produced a new design for the roundabout layout.

“There have been several knocks and almost daily near misses with vehicles using the wrong lanes at this roundabout, which following the re-lining will hopefully be a thing of the past.”