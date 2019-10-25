Safety features could be installed at Aberdeen retail park

Safety features could be installed at the entrance of a retail park.

Aberdeen City Council hoped to get the measures installed at Kittybrewster Retail Park and had written to previous site owners.

The site has been taken over by NewRiver, which aims to “explore options” with the council.

There are currently no pedestrian crossings on the stretch of Bedford Road and those on foot have to go across three lanes of traffic to cross at the site of the entrance.

The junction was identified as a hazard in a community street audit report in March 2017.

Aberdeen City Council and the Powis Residents’ Group said in the report the traffic was “constant” at the entrance with “vehicle flows” prioritised over pedestrian safety.

George Street and harbour councillor Michael Hutchison welcomed NewRiver’s plans to engage with the council.

He said:“Anyone who’s tried to cross the entrance of the retail park will know how unsuitable the road layout is here.

“I know that people in the neighbouring communities have been asking for this to get sorted for years and it’s frustrating that nothing has happened.

“I’m now pleased that NewRiver are keen to engage with the council and hopefully this matter can finally be resolved.”

The Froghall, Powis and Sunnybank Community Council also raised concerns in August about pedestrians struggling to cross the road.

Aberdeen City Council is unable to add any safety features without permission from the landowners.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “Aberdeen City Council has written to representatives of the retail park highlighting the issue.”

Charles Spooner, director at NewRiver REIT, said: “As the new owners, we are committed to working with both Aberdeen City Council and our occupiers as we look to enhance the shopping experience.

“We understand that there are historical concerns from residents regarding the junction, which, as the new owners, we have only recently been made aware of; however, we are keen to pick this matter up and explore options.”