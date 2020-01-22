Safety fears prompt crackdown on speeding outside Aberdeen schools

Police have launched a crackdown on speeding near schools in the city.

Officers from the Seaton police unit have been carrying out speed checks since the end of last year, following complaints from the community.

Sergeant Rae Christie and his team have regularly been targeting areas in the Tillydrone and Seaton areas.

He said: “We go mainly out in the mornings, when people are going to and from work.

“At that time we’ve got a lot of children going to school so there’s concern about road safety.

“We’re trying to lessen the risks to children and general members of the public as well.”

Since December, the unit have been patrolling various roads including Don Street, Tillydrone Road, Golf Road, School Road, Ellon Road and Hayton Road near Riverbank School.

Sgt Christie said: “It’s about educating drivers as well.

“Sometimes they’re not going fast enough to constitute a prosecution, so it’s about educating and using initiatives such as the Speed Watch campaign.

“We explain to them that there’s a lot of students in the area, we’ve got a lot of children and a lot of cyclists.”

The officers also carry out checks on vehicles to make sure they are roadworthy.

He said: “You would be surprised how many cars we stop where there’s undocumented drivers or disqualified drivers.”

Motorists are also reminded of safe stopping distances in the event of an emergency.

Sgt Christie added: “Certainly at this time of year, if you’ve got a little bit of water on the ground and it gets quite cold overnight it freezes, and that affects the traction of vehicles.

“It provides a bit of community reassurance that we’re here and we are actively looking to deter speeding.”

Further speed checks will be carried out over the next few months.

Constable Alan Duncan said: “We find with educating drivers there’s a more positive reaction than just handing out tickets.

“On Don Street and Golf Road, which comes onto School Road, a lot of people don’t know they’re coming from a 30mph into a 20mph zone, so even just being there and making them aware of what speeds they should be doing gets a lot of positive reaction.

“The drivers then engage with us and this enhances their road skills as well.”

Last year, Aberdeen City Council agreed to take action on speeding lorries on the back of complaints from Seaton, Linksfield and Pittodrie residents.

Council officials say they are investigating how to implement a lorry ban on certain streets.

Councillor Jim Noble, for Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen, said: “I’m happy to hear the police are giving the local council support, and since the new (Don Crossing) bridge was built, there’s been a number of problems with traffic through Tillydrone.

“I’m very glad police are monitoring the situation and in effect supporting the people of Seaton like this.

“It’s good to get expertise from the police backing up the local community which also helps the local council and councillors.”