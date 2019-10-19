Safety fears over lack of leaf clearing in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen councillor has voiced safety fears after representatives were urged to cut down on leaf-clearing requests.

Councillors have been urged to contact the environmental service only when they believe there is a health risk.

However, Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells representative Martin Greig is worried that could lead to people – particularly the elderly – getting injured.

And he urged residents to continue getting in touch about the issue.

Mr Greig said: “There are more damaged and dangerous pavements than before. Leaves need to be cleared away because they can be a huge danger when they cover broken pavement slabs.

“Everyone should feel safe when they walk in city streets. Sadly, many areas have tripping hazards.

“The deteriorating state of the city’s pavements is a genuine risk for many people who have mobility issues.

“Fallen leaves are particularly dangerous for older generations.

“Leaves left on the ground are a concern because they become slippy.”

Council chiefs have brought in three extra mechanical sweepers to cope with demand.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Our staff are just at the start of the annual leaf-clearing programme and our priorities are to target known hotspots and areas prone to flooding.

“The programme is planned every year taking into consideration known areas where there could be problems.”