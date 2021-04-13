Safety fears as Aberdeen’s secondary schools return to the classroom

An Aberdeen teaching union boss has raised safety concerns as secondary pupils return to full-time in-class lessons for the first time since before Christmas.

Classes resumed yesterday in the usual way albeit with Covid-19 safety measures in place.

Pupils do not need to social distance from each other but must wear face coverings while at school.

Youngsters at primary schools had already started full-time classes before the Easter holidays with primaries 1-3 returning first followed by primaries 4-7 a few weeks later.

© Katie Paterson

Twice-weekly lateral flow testing is available for all school staff in primary, secondary and special schools and for secondary school pupils.

Aberdeen City Council was unable to confirm how many staff and students had been tested but said the uptake for this was “good.”

But city-based officials from Scotland’s biggest teaching union, the EIS, said that safety was the biggest concern for members returning to classrooms.

Aberdeen City branch secretary Ron Constable said: “The secondary schools are back and our members are conscious that there need to mitigations in place.

“Ventilation is high on the agenda and the wearing of masks by secondary pupils. They are worried about safety and there has to be an adherence to mask-wearing in secondary schools.

© Shutterstock Feed

“I think the preference of teachers is to be in front of a group of kids teaching but this has to be done in a safe way.

“A compliment has to be paid to all school staff who have overcome every hurdle during this pandemic.

“Every member of school staff not just teachers has gone above and beyond what has been asked of them and I think that needs to be recognised.”

Aberdeen City Council education operational committee vice convener councillor Tauqeer Malik said: “Staff are delighted to welcome children back and the children are happy to be back.”

School pupils in Moray have also returned to the classroom following their Easter break and youngsters in Aberdeenshire will be back behind their school desks next Monday.