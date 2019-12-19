Safety fear blocks plans for riverside flats in Aberdeen

Councillors have refused plans to build a new residential waterfront development in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Harbour Board applied for planning permission to build 258 homes on a strip of land between the River Dee and South Esplanade West, with project bosses claiming the development offered a “major opportunity” to revitalise this area.

Planners had urged councillors to approve the application but they unanimously agreed to refuse it when they met at the Town House yesterday.

Councillor Yvonne Allan, who represents Torry, raised a number of objections, including that the seven-storey blocks were “really high”.

She also raised safety concerns about the development’s proximity to the river, adding: “I remember when a wee boy drowned there so that gives me concern.”

Convener of the committee Marie Boulton argued plans were “not aspirational enough” for the area, adding she had hoped to see an “iconic building” which could be a “catalyst for change”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

An Aberdeen Harbour spokesman said they were “disappointed”.

He added: “Our scheme sought to support Aberdeen City Council’s vision for waterfront regeneration along the River Dee on what is currently a brownfield site.

“We are awaiting further information from the committee regarding the reasons for rejection.”