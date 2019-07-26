Safety fears after more than 5,600 drivers caught speeding on A90 in just six months

Drivers have racked up more than 5,600 offences on the A90 during the first six months of the year, new figures have revealed.

New average speed camera data has shown there were a total of 5,625 offences between January 1 and June 30.

And the figures show an increase of 46 offences compared to the first six months of 2018.

Safety Cameras Scotland released the figures, which also showed 792 people were reported to the Procurator Fiscal this year and 3,286 fixed penalty notices were issued.

Speeders ordered to pay the £100 penalty have generated a total of £328,600.

However, the number of drivers fined has decreased compared to last year when 468 fewer fixed penalty notices were handed out.

According to the figures, there were 346 fewer motorists reported to the Procurator Fiscal for offences in 2019.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Road safety is paramount, which is why we are committed to achieving safer road travel, reducing the number of serious injuries and working towards an ultimate vision of zero fatalities on our roads.

“The £2 million investment in average speed cameras on the A90, between Dundee and Stonehaven, has already helped to significantly improve driver behaviour and speed limit compliance on the route.”

Arron Duncan, north safety camera unit manager, said: “On the route there are two speed limits, with the 50mph section at Laurencekirk.

“Drivers need to make sure they are following and adhering to the changes in speed limits there as it does seem to catch a number of people out.

“Those who make a conscious decision to speed will be dealt with.

“If they are prepared to take the risk, they need to deal with the risk of getting caught.”