Safety fear after bin blaze at Aberdeen flats

An Aberdeen couple forced to cower from a bin fire with their newborn baby have voiced their safety fears.

Ashleigh Armstrong, 22, has lived in her flat at Marquis Road for the last five years, but is desperate for a move away after an early morning bin blaze.

The fire damaged the stairwell at the Tillydrone property, with the mess from the blaze – which happened on August 2 – still visible two months on.

Black marks remain all over the doors and walls, windows have been boarded up and residents’ doors are covered in soot.

Council bosses said they made the area safe following the incident and cleaned the worst-affected area.

Ashleigh, her boyfriend Jamie Aherne, 26, and then five-day-old Arlo had to stay in the kitchen during the fire.

Jamie said: “It must have been about two or three in the morning we heard the door going.

“We looked outside and saw smoke coming from the bins.

“We phoned the fire brigade and they said to go into the kitchen and cover the doors with towels.”

He said since the blaze they have been “struggling” to access the block of flats.

Jamie said: “Ashleigh has been struggling to get in and out with the buggy.

“It’s not good to be breathing it (soot) in and we are actually trying to get a move away from here because we don’t feel safe.

“The security doors don’t even work.”

Ashleigh said she now wants a move away from the flat. She said: “I don’t want to be here anymore.

“When you go downstairs you get soot all over your hands.

“I’ve had delivery guys asking me what is going on.”

Delivery driver Scott Mackenzie walked into the block of flats to deliver food to the couple on Thursday.

He said: “I thought it was an abandoned building. It is shocking.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman the area was made safe following the fire and worst-affected area was cleaned.

He added: “A contractor is now in place to renew the removed floor tiles at which point we will clean the entire area.

“Following on from this, works will then be arranged for redecoration and renewal of any damaged materials within the common stairwells.”