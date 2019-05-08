Safety course will help save lives of motorcyclists on north-east’s roads

A course aimed at saving the lives of motorcyclists is to take place in the north-east this weekend.

Police Scotland is laying on the Rider Refinement North course in Inverurie on Saturday and Sunday to teach bikers how to think safe on the road.

Led by police motorcyclists, the one-day course looks at risk factors on local roads and includes demonstration rides.

Police will also film riders out on the roads and provide feedback to them afterwards.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Motorcyclists will be encouraged to consider their riding style and behaviour and will receive expert tuition and advice.

The course was developed with input from police, Road Safety North East Scotland, Angus Council, the Institute of Advanced Motorists and Scottish and Fire Rescue Service.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It is anticipated demand will be high to attend the course and those interested are encouraged to provide details of more than one date they can attend.

“The course is open to any qualified motorcyclist, however, priority will be given to those living in Tayside, the north-east and Highland and Islands.

Anyone interested in enrolling on the course can email: operationriderrefinement@scotland.pnn.police.uk