Safety concerns raised over Aberdeen pupils crossing major road on route to school

Aberdeen school pupils have been spotted climbing over a road barrier in order to cross a busy dual carriageway, according to a new report.

A survey has been carried out to record Lochside Academy pupils crossing Wellington Road on March 5 and 6, as part of a safety review.

A new report, to be considered by members of the city council’s education committee, revealed a total of 373 pupil road crossings were observed during the time period, with an additional 132 other pedestrians.

Of these, 59 pupils and 13 other pedestrians were noted as crossing outwith the official crossing points at the Charleston road and Wellington Circle junctions – representing 16% of crossings.

The report said: “The majority of pupils used the formal crossing in the morning, lunchtime and afternoon.

“However, the percentage of uncontrolled crossing actions was higher at lunchtime,” it said.

“Pupils were observed bypassing the toucan crossing, walking past the guard rail and crossing further up the road where they had to climb over the central reserve barrier to get over to the second carriageway.”

Council roads bosses have called for no further action to be taken on the route.

However, the local authority’s SNP group has said more needs to be done to address pupil safety. Councillor Alex Nicoll, SNP councillor for the area, said: “We warned the administration that pupils were regularly crossing Wellington Road outwith the designated crossings, and the report from council officers confirms that this is the case.

“Around 60 pupils were clocked by council officers walking across an incredibly busy dual carriageway. Both myself and Councillor Flynn are well aware that this is an almost daily occurrence.

“It’s time for the administration to pull out all the stops to make sure that dangers to pupils walking to school are minimised. Barriers to prevent crossings are the obvious answer, and one that the education committee previously supported.”

The Education Operational Delivery Committee’s convener Councillor John Wheeler was contacted for comment.

The school has worked with pupils throughout the year to remind them of the dangers of crossing Wellington Road at uncontrolled crossing points, particularly at lunchtimes when this has been more common, according to the report.

Officers have recommended no further action is taken along the route as it has a 20mph speed limit along most of its length, and the crossings are well used morning and afternoon.

They also argue a pedestrian guard rail could create further issues as it encourages increased driver speeds, restricts the path width for pedestrians and could result in pedestrians being trapped on the road.

The report adds that behaviour change in 100% of pupils is “not realistic or achievable”.

Councillors will consider the report when they meet on Thursday.