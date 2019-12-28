Safety concerns over new drive-thru plans in Aberdeen

Safety concerns have re-emerged about drive-thru restaurants in an Aberdeen community.

Kemble Estates Ltd submitted a planning application for the site on Intown Road, Bridge of Don, which would see the vacant site turned into a coffee shop.

However, at a recent meeting of Bridge of Don Community Council, the transport plans were scrutinised for the second time and a rejection of the proposals was upheld.

The developers previously said they anticipated no problems would arise from the site and the proposed drive-thru at the coffee shop – hoped to be a Starbucks – had adequate queue space to support the expected number of vehicles, based on traffic surveys carried out earlier in the year.

A statement from Bridge of Don Community Council said: “There is concern over the claim that there is significant spare capacity at the junction to accommodate future demand.

“The conclusions do not match favourably with actual observations of the junction made in the past.

“Intown Road is a dead end and all traffic will have to access/egress the site at the one junction.

“Irrespective of the survey findings there are still concerns relating to safety at the junction particularly at peak times.

“The traffic survey indicates that figures have been based on 2020 estimations.

“The community council is aware of applications for proposed large-scale housing developments near the location, and additionally, further development applications within Aberdeenshire.

“If these developments are approved, traffic flow will invariably increase considerably.

“It appears the surveys do not or can not take this into account.”

The community council also formally objected to the new housing proposal at nearby Cloverhill.

The plans, for 440 homes, are a “significant departure” from the local development plan so there will be a pre-determination hearing on January 15.

A representative for Halliday Fraser Munro, agents for the application, was unavailable for comment.