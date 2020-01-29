Safety campaign rails against north-east station injuries

ScotRail has launched a new safety campaign urging people to take care in stations after a number of injuries in the north-east last year.

A total of 29 people suffered minor injuries in accidents at stations across the region – with hundreds hurt in incidents across the country.

And now the rail provider has started a new campaign called Watch Yourself, urging train users as well as ScotRail staff to take care around station premises and take a moment to consider their personal safety.

It aims to target the most common behaviours which can lead to injuries around stations, such as texting while walking, running on platforms and not holding on to handrails.

It also encourages passengers to remind others to be careful.

The campaign will run throughout the spring and will focus on a different unsafe behaviour each month.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sylvia Wilson, ScotRail’s safety improvement manager, said: “Most of the minor accidents that occur on railways are avoidable, and they’re a result of unsafe behaviours rather than unsafe conditions.

“Whether it’s asking a customer to mind the gap and watch themselves as they step on and off a train, or asking a colleague to watch a trip hazard in the office, our Watch Yourself campaign asks people to be mindful of their surroundings and encourage others to be mindful too.”

A total of 670 people – both passengers and staff – were injured across Scotland last year and ScotRail claims the majority of accidents were preventable.

There were 22 incidents at Aberdeen station and three at Stonehaven.

There were also two at Portlethen and one each at the stations in Insch and Inverurie.

A spokesman for ScotRail confirmed these were mainly due to people rushing and slipping on the concourse and being distracted on stairs and escalators.

Some incidents also occurred due to people misjudging the distance between the train and the platform or because they boarded the train when the doors were closing.

Aberdeen City Council’s transport spokeswoman Sandra MacDonald gave her backing to the safety message and urged rail users to take care to reduce the risk of accidents.

She said: “Slips, trips and falls do account for a lot of the smaller accidents, particularly when people are in a hurry to catch their trains, and it can be easy for accidents to happen.

“I would encourage people, particularly with the wet winter weather, to take precautions and take a bit of time to get to their destination safely.

“That will help prevent any incidents.”