Safety call after one fire a week at Aberdeen high-rise

Council chiefs have been urged to ensure residents’ safety after an Aberdeen tower block was hit by a sixth fire in as many weeks.

Firefighters were called to Bruce House in Hazlehead at around 8pm on Tuesday after a fire broke out in the bin room.

It is the sixth time crews have been called to the bin room since July 9 – including twice on July 15.

Residents previously told the Evening Express how they feared lives would be lost if the spate of incidents continued.

Aberdeen City Council had said several of the incidents were caused by materials that were not fully extinguished before being disposed of.

Jennifer Rodger, who lives on the 11th floor, said: “Our landlord, Aberdeen City Council, has not given one word of reassurance to the tenants of this building that these fires are being investigated, or that anything is being done to prevent them happening.

“If action is not taken, there could be serious injury from smoke inhalation or even death as a consequence. I want them to take action now.”

Local councillors have joined calls for city leaders to make sure residents are safe in their homes.

Cllr Jennifer Stewart said: “I first raised concerns about this two years ago.

“I have already contacted the chief executive of the council. I am concerned that this keeps happening regularly.

“The residents in the block want and deserve to see something being done about it to give them reassurance.”

SNP representative John Cooke said: “Even a single small fire is going to be a cause for concern for residents.

“When you have several in a short space of time like this, it’s very worrying indeed.

“I’ve asked for briefings from Police Scotland and Fire and Rescue Scotland to see if it’s possible to identify if there’s a pattern and who is responsible.

“I’m also asking council officers what reassurance can be given to residents and what steps can be taken to prevent a repeat.

“If I were a tenant in Bruce House, I’d certainly want such reassurance.”

A police spokesman confirmed the fires were not being treated as suspicious.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had attended the latest incident and said they were working to ensure residents’ safety.

Bruce Farquharson, local senior officer for Aberdeen, said: “We were alerted at 7.51pm on Tuesday August 20 to reports of a small fire within the communal refuse area of a block of flats in the Hazlehead area.

“Operations Control mobilised five fire engines to Bruce House, where firefighters extinguished the fire.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area had been made safe. There were no casualties.”

He added: “We continue to work closely with our partners to help ensure the safety of local residents.

“Specific safety information relating to high-rise premises is also available on the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service website.

“I would like to reassure people that we are here to support them, most notably through the provision of our free home fire safety visits, where firefighters will provide safety advice and guidance on what to do in the event of an emergency.”

Aberdeen City Council was approached for comment.