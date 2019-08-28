Bridge safety barrier part of first stage of Union Terrace Garden revamp

A permanent safety barrier will be among the first features to be created during the revamp of Union Terrace Gardens, the Evening Express can reveal.

A programme of works has been mapped out for the £25.7 million regeneration project before contractor Balfour Beatty takes control of the site on September 9.

The firm expects a six-week period of set-up, including building hoardings around the perimeter.

It has been revealed the first stage of construction work will involve foundation piling and adding a permanent safety barrier to Union Bridge.

Temporary fencing has been in place at the site since 2016 and earlier this year campaigners from March for a Change in Mental Health Services attached signs to the fence in a bid to encourage action on mental health provision.

Any traffic management measures would not be introduced until after the New Year, with the public given advance notice.

During the course of the next year, the programme will focus on strengthening balustrades, the renovation and refurbishment of the arches and the widening of the pavement along Union Terrace.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We are committed to maintaining a safe environment within the footprint of the gardens and the immediate surrounding area for both contractors and the general public.

“At various points during the programme there will be a need to extend protective hoardings and other safety measures on to public footways and highways.

“The council will work with its partners to ensure a high standard of safety is implemented while exploring ways to keep any impact on pedestrian and vehicular traffic to a minimum.”

The new pavilions are expected to be completed in Spring 2021, followed by lighting and landscaping ahead of a planned reopening that summer.

