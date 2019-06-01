Sadness over time to leave Aberdeen ‘sinking houses’

Residents of two Aberdeen streets could be moved any day now due to “sinking” homes.

The ground under the two city streets, Erroll Street and Erroll Place, near King Street, is sinking, causing cracked walls and ceilings and damp problems.

It was decided in February by Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee the 13 blocks of flats will be demolished and the council tenants rehoused.

There are 48 council properties on the site and four in private ownership.

One Errol Street resident, Stephanie Smith, who is also the treasurer for Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council, said she is waiting any day for a phone call for a house.

She said: “It is making it hard to plan. I have already starting packing. There is no rough time given.

“We have been told it could be tomorrow, it could be next week, it could be next month, it could be in six months’ time.

“We are all just literally waiting for an offer of a house. It is not annoying, it is more frustrating.

“I have lived there for five years, coming up for six, but there are a lot of residents that have lived there their entire lives so we could be speaking about 40-plus years.

“It is sad leaving. We have our own little community and we are all going to spread here, there and everywhere.

“However, change can be a good thing, it is a new start.”

The council has now put a housing officer in place to help residents apply for housing.

And during a meeting on Wednesday of the community council there was praise for Lorraine Thomson for her quick response and communication with residents.

Ms Smith added: “Before there was the housing officer it was really frustrating because there was no communication, we did not know what was going on.

“Since she has came in, it has been great and everything has been moving along much faster than we thought it might. It has been pretty great.”

The residents have been given a priority for housing, with tenants being offered any location within the city.

According to the council, the demolition timeline will be determined partly by how long it takes to rehouse the residents.

Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery convener, Councillor John Wheeler, said: “We are pleased to hear the positive feedback about our officer who is engaging with all residents.”