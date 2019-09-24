Aberdeen woman’s £5,000 ‘secret’ holiday cancelled

A mum-of-two has had her “secret” package holiday cancelled for next year after shelling out £5,000.

Carla Davis was due to travel from Glasgow to Salou in July with partner Paul Walker, 35, and children Tyler, 8, and Holly, 6, after booking it online.

The 30-year-old from Berryden said: “It was just such a shock and has caught me off guard.

“I’ve used Thomas Cook in the past and thought everything would be okay.

“It feels like no company is safe nowadays. It would have been the kids first time going abroad.

“The worst thing is the kids didn’t even know. We were going to keep it a secret and tell them at Christmas that they were going to be going on a plane.

“It was their big chance and ours to go away as a family and we are not going to get that now.

“We saved, we paid for it in full – you don’t ever expect Thomas Cook would shut its doors.”

She added: “I’m in absolute limbo here. I’m going to try every avenue I can to get my money back. I know I probably won’t get it back.”

She added: “I feel so sad for the staff who have lost their jobs. The ladies who helped us in Berryden were brilliant.”