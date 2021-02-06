Sadness as popular Turriff Show cancelled for second year in a row

A major north-east event has had to be cancelled for the second year running due to Covid-19.

Turriff Show was due to take place on August 1 and August 2 at The Haughs, but organisers have decided to call off the event due to continued uncertainty around Covid-19 restrictions.

Councillor Iain Taylor, who represents Turriff and District, said although the cancellation is disappointing, it is “understandable”.

He said: “This is the second year in a row now that the show, which is a major social event, has been cancelled.

“I appreciate there is a lot of preparation that goes into it, so it is sad the organisers have had to take this decision.

“But it is understandable why the decision has been made and it is for the safety of everyone.

“We’ve come so far and it would be a shame to slip up or do something we will regret.”

On behalf of the committee, show president Alan Gaul, said: “It is with deep regret and much consideration that we had to make the extremely difficult decision to hold the next Turriff Show in 2022 and not 2021, as we had hoped.

“The release of the vaccine gave us all fresh hope for our 2021 event but with the possibility of restrictions for mass gatherings, social distancing and lockdown measures continuing to be in place for the foreseeable future, and the uncertainty of when and how long it will be before we can return to some form of ‘normality’ as we know it, we felt it was the right decision to take.

“We appreciate that having to cancel the show for a second year is extremely disappointing but the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in the show including trade stand exhibitors, judges, exhibitors of all sections, sponsors, contractors, members, volunteers, staff, visitors and including the local community, must always be foremost in all our show preparations.”

He added: “We will be continuing with our annual Cereal Growing Competition, Carcase Cattle and Butchers’ Lambs Competition and various other competitions and further details will be published on our website and social media channels in due course.

“On behalf of the committee, I would like to thank everyone for their continued invaluable understanding and support of the association, particularly during these unprecedented times and to all those involved in many ways with the ongoing pandemic.

“Our thoughts go out to every person and business who is currently and has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to welcoming you back to Turriff Show when it is hopefully safe to do so on July 31 and August 1, 2022, and to have the opportunity to catch up with you all in person. Until then, stay safe and look forward to better times ahead.”