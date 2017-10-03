Sadness as fourth-generation family firm set to shut for good

It is being described as the “end of an era” as an iconic shop is set to close, just short of its 90th year in business.

Mitchells The Dairy in Inverurie has announced it will close its doors for the final time on October 26.

The official announcement comes after weeks of speculation in the town that the shop and cafe might close.

The business is jointly owned by Patrick Mitchell, Keith Whyte and Judy Whyte, who is also a councillor in the Inverurie area.

A statement released through The Clique Consultancy said: “The challenging trading environment in the area over recent years, coupled with changing consumer shopping habits and rising overheads has resulted in many traditional businesses, like The Dairy Shop and Tearoom, being less able to successfully compete with discount grocery stores and online shopping.

“Pat, Judy and Keith would like to thank their customers, suppliers and staff for their support and custom over the many years Mitchells The Dairy Shop and Tearoom has been trading.”

Mitchells has been frequented by generations of schoolchildren at lunchtimes and is famous for its oatcakes, which are still baked from the original recipe first used by great-granny Mitchell.

Ashley Wilson, head of Inverurie BID (business improvement district), said: “It’s devastating. The Dairy comes hand in hand with Inverurie. It’s been passed down generations. I will miss it.

“They’ve got long, long serving members of staff.

“My heart does go out to all, especially at this time of year.”

Ron Reid, chairman of Inverurie Community Council, also said it was a huge loss for the town.

He said: “It’s a sad thing.

“It’s the end of an era. It’s the original farmhouse kitchen.

“It’ll be a big gap for somebody to fill.

“It’s where Inverurie came from – the centre of the farming community.”

The family-run business, now in its fourth generation, began in 1928 when Elijah and Agnes Mitchell bought the original Inverurie village shop.

Agnes ran the grocery shop with their three daughters and eventually opened up the front room of their adjoining house to serve teas and home-cooking.

Meanwhile, Elijah and his three sons established a dairy distribution business buying milk from local farmers and delivering it around the town of Inverurie.

Mitchells continued delivering milk until the summer of 2014 when the milk retail part of their business was transferred to Graham’s Dairy.