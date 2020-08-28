Sadness as Covid-19 cancels Aberdeen’s Christmas Village

Community leaders have spoken of their sadness after the city’s Christmas Village was axed due to Covid-19.

Councillors on the city council’s strategic commissioning committee made the decision to cancel this year’s event in light of the pandemic.

It is unclear whether the village, which last year was held in Broad Street, Upperkirkgate and the Quad at Marischal College, will return in 2021.

Aberdeen City Council’s co-leader branded the decision “very sad”.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden, who sits on the committee, added it was the right decision to make.

He said: “It’s very sad to have to cancel because there are a lot of people who really enjoy the Christmas Village.

“But it’s the right thing to do. There’s no way it could have gone ahead with so much uncertainty, and there is just too much risk with the Covid-19 situation.

“Hopefully it can come back stronger next year when the situation is a bit clearer.”

The annual event takes in hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, and is run in partnership between Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Inspired and Codonas.

It features a number of different fairground rides, an ice skating rink, bar area, as well as food and drink and craft stalls.

Last year also saw a bigger Christmas in the Quad take place – a market within the quad of Marischal Square with a range of small businesses selling their goods.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The strategic commissioning committee agreed that due to issues relating to Covid-19, it will recommend to the city growth and resources committee that council no longer proceeds with a Christmas Village for 2020 as planned.

“Aberdeen City Council will continue to work with Aberdeen Inspired and other stakeholders to consider alternative uses for the funding budgeted to support the city centre at Christmas and report back to City Growth and Resources Committee in due course.”

Mr Lumsden added that the council may discuss hosting a smaller scale event in a council meeting later this year – although any event held would have to adhere to guidance around coronavirus.

He said: “We have asked officers to look at the possibility of holding a smaller event to help the businesses in the area the village would have been in, and they will report back to the committee in October.

“Hopefully then we will know much more about what the route map is going to look like.

“It would be very difficult for us to commit to putting an event on as things stand.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “I think we all understand the issues that Covid-19 currently presents to large scale events of this nature and we respect the Council’s direction.

“As indicated, we will work with them and other partners in looking to safely bring an alternative Christmas offering to the city centre this year, that will also look to support our local businesses at a time when it is most needed.”

He added that it was too soon to tell about whether the market would return next year.

Dustin Macdonald, chairman of the Aberdeen City Centre Community Council, added: “The Christmas Village can be a welcome festive boost to the city centre and it will be missed especially by those who attended through the community events that are held.

“We are sure everyone will understand the decision that has been taken and welcome the idea of supporting businesses with something on a smaller scale.”