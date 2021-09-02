‘Saddle up’ as Chapelton bike ride to take place to fundraise for north-east charity

It might still be a while until the Tour of Britain arrives in the north-east, but roads around the region will still be packed with cyclists this weekend.

The Chapelton Bike Ride will return on Sunday, with nearly 90 cyclists ready to pedal in aid of North East Sensory Services (Ness).

Individuals, groups and families will take part in the event, choosing either to cycle 46 miles or 12 miles around Aberdeenshire.

Money raised from the event will go directly towards Ness, which is one of Aberdeen’s oldest charities and supports around 6,500 people.

Lynn Batham, community fundraising coordinator with Ness, said: “We are extremely grateful to the businesses who have sponsored and everyone who is participating in this fantastic event.

“Donations raised from fundraising events like these help make a huge difference to the lives of thousands of blind and deaf people across the north east of Scotland.

“We want to make sure anyone in the north-east with a sensory impairment is given all the support they need to live as independently as possible and participate normally in society.

“By our supporters sponsoring and taking part in fundraising events like this enables us to do exactly that.”

To register for the event, visit www.chapeltonbikeride.co.uk or register on the day at The Hut on Liddell Place, Chapelton from 9.30am at an extra cost of £5 per person.