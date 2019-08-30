‘Sad times’ as Aberdeen shop closes after 27 years

Aberdeen retailers are going through a “turbulent time”, an enterprise chief has said, following the closure of a city centre shop.

Dargie Design closed its doors with immediate effect with owners stating a number of factors, including Brexit, led to the “emotional” decision to shut the business.

The home interior retailer had been established for 27 years and was most recently located at the city’s John Street.

The closure comes after several other stores have shut up shop this year including Miss Selfridge, Thorntons, Karen Millen and Starbucks at Bon Accord. Soul Casino on Union Street also closed recently.

CEO of Aberdeen Inspired Adrian Watson said it is “sad” another retailer has closed, but stressed that the business improvement organisation will continue to work towards regenerating the city centre and highlighted that a number of new stores have also opened.

He said: “It is, of course, sad to see established businesses leaving our high street and, as I said very recently, this is a turbulent time not only for our centre but most other town and city centres across the country and beyond.

“However, as these businesses leave us, it has also been recently positively reported that several new ones have entered the fray to build on our excellent mix of national and independent retailers and hospitality across our city centre.

“In moving forward, Aberdeen Inspired will continue to work with partners to ensure new businesses are encouraged, but with an ever-changing operating environment, we must look to further delivery of the city centre masterplan intentions.

“This includes more city living and office developments, such as the Silver Fin, Marischal Square and the Capitol that give us a much more sustainable model in moving forward.”