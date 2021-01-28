‘Sad and Sobering’: north-east residents urged to stick to the rules as region records worst week for Covid deaths

As the north-east recorded its highest number of Covid-linked deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, the region’s political figures urged people to stick to the rules.

The latest figures released by the National Records of Scotland show 44 deaths linked to the virus were reported in NHS Grampian’s area last week.

The previous peak had been in the middle of April 2020, when 43 deaths were recorded.

The latest figures cover the period between January 18-24, and include all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

Reacting to the news, Aberdeen Lord Provost Barney Crockett described the numbers as “sobering”.

He said: “It’s a heartbreak for so many people, especially at this time when we hope we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel. The darkest day, we hope, is before the dawn is coming.

“We send all of our prayers to the families of the people who have died and we just hope for a better future.

“It’s important that everybody keeps to the rules we have at the moment and in particular everybody gets behind the vaccination drive

“It really is a sad and sobering occasion to be reminded of those dreadful statistics.”

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the friends and families of those who have died.

“While we’ve seen lockdown restrictions working with cases falling substantially, these deaths remain truly harrowing and stand as a sad reminder of just how devastating coronavirus is.

“It is so important that we stick with the rules as the vaccine is rolled out and more and more people are protected.”

North East Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “This is a very sad milestone in the grim tale of Covid-19.

“Case numbers may have begun to fall, but Covid-related deaths seem likely to continue for some time to come.

“Our thoughts should be with those who have died, their families and friends and those who care for them, as well as with those at greatest risk and with all those front-line staff who are working night and day to contain the virus and to help its victims.”

North East Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles said: “Every one of these deaths is a tragic loss.”

The news comes as the north-east saw the number of Covid cases more than half compared to the first half of January.

In the seven-day period ending January 9, 1,320 cases were recorded, compared to 616 in the period ending January 23.

Yesterday a further 38 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Aberdeen, along with three deaths, while Aberdeenshire saw 42 new cases and seven deaths.

Moray had 11 new cases and did not record any Covid-linked deaths.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “truly sorry” for any mistakes that have been made after the UK’s coronavirus death toll passed 100,000.

Scotland’s First Minister confirmed that 5,888 Scots have died after testing positive, while a total of 7,902 deaths in Scotland have been linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

At the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon led a moment of silence “in memory of all those who have died in this pandemic so far” and said the death toll should make all political leaders “think very hard about what more we could have done and what lessons we must continue to learn”.