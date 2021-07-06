Sacked worker took revenge on Findhorn Foundation by torching buildings

A man burned down buildings at a Moray eco-village and caused £400,000 of damage in revenge for being made redundant.

Joseph Clark, who had been employed by the Findhorn Foundation for 16 years, torched the community centre he managed and another building earlier this year.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard the 49-year-old was to be made jobless and homeless on the day he reduced the buildings to rubble.

A cleaner spotted the flames about 2am on April 12 and alerted the emergency services.

A total of 10 fire appliances tackled the blaze and, with the help of low wind, managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings, fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said.

As firefighters tackled the inferno, Clark turned up at Forres Police Station to turn himself in. He couldn’t gain access but spoke into the intercom.

‘I have burned down two buildings’

A police vehicle then arrived with two police officers.

Ms Eastwood added: “They were flagged down by the accused. He approached them and stated he wished to hand himself in.

“He said ‘My name is Joseph Clark. I used to be employed by Findhorn Foundation and I have burned down two buildings’.”

Clark, described as an Inverness prisoner, appeared from custody and admitted wilful fire-raising.

Flames burned the Moray enclave’s community centre and main meditation sanctuary to the ground, leaving only charred supporting pillars and an external staircase.

The striking wooden hexagonal community centre building was home to large communal lunches and dinners with residents, shared Sunday singing sessions and workshops.

Sentence was deferred by Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald until August 16 for a background report.

Clark’s lawyer, Stephen Carty, said his client had instructed him not to apply for bail.

Mr Carty said that the Foundation had also written a letter of reference for his client and he handed it over to the bench.